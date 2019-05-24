Hari Raya-themed trains and buses spread festive cheer

SINGAPORE - From Friday (May 24) to July 3, commuters can catch trains and buses decorated with floral batik patterns and motifs of flowers and butterflies, with vibrant festive greetings on the train floor.

The Hari Raya-themed trains and buses are a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority and public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT, as well as the Kembangan-Chai Chee and Geylang Serai wards under the the Marine Parade GRC.

There are five decorated trains - one for each of the five rail lines - and five buses - services 28, 70, 76, 154 and 197.

The flower motifs symbolise the renewal of friendship and kinship, while the butterfly motifs represent endurance, change, hope and life.

Similar festive designs can also be seen at the East-West Line platform at Paya Lebar MRT station, which is located near the Geylang Serai bazaar.

Commuters can enjoy the same visual elements at the transfer linkway at the Paya Lebar MRT Interchange. The Bedok and Boon Lay Integrated Transport Hubs will also be decorated.

The adviser to the Geylang Serai ward, Professor Fatimah Lateef, said: "These themed trains and buses are important because they create awareness and subconsciously add to the spirit of celebrating among people, which contributes to racial harmony."