Hari Raya Aidilfitri: Mufti urges Muslims to adapt to Covid-19 outbreak and stay positive

SINGAPORE - Avoiding loved ones during Hari Raya is an act of love to protect them during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri sermon on Sunday (May 24), referring to the suspension of home visits amid the crisis.

In a sermon permeated with references to how the disease outbreak has disrupted the usually communal celebrations, the Mufti also urged Muslims to adapt to the changed circumstances and stay positive.

"Our ability to adjust and adapt, to be nimble and flexible, is critical to our survival and success... The more we are prepared to accept change and make adjustments, the better the likelihood of us continuing our religious practices," Dr Nazirudin said.

"This crisis also reminds us that our lives are meaningful because we have our family, our loved ones and our community. So treasure them and tell them we love and appreciate them," he added.

The message, which also paid tribute to healthcare workers, was broadcast over radio and on online channels such as Salam SG TV, although not on free-to-air television as religious content is not allowed.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri, or Hari Raya Puasa, marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. It is an occasion for celebration of spiritual victory, an opportunity for family reconnection and a time for scrumptious treats.

Much of these have been toned down with the 70 mosques here closed and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) saying on May 15 that people should not make visits or hold in-person gatherings.

In his sermon, Dr Nazirudin said people needed to rethink habits to maintain long-term sustainability for future generations.

"The environment, of which we are its stewards, is reeling from our (uninhibited) zeal to over-consume, upsetting the natural balance God has put in place. Let us adopt moderation in all our habits," he said.

The World Health Organisation said in April that although climate change may not have directly caused Covid-19, it has lowered the ability of some communities to respond to the crisis.

The lack of access to clean water in some areas, for example, has prevented people from maintaining good hygiene. There is also some evidence that increasing human pressure on the natural environment may drive disease emergence.