Hard work and togetherness have lifted the Malay/Muslim community: Masagos

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s Malay/Muslim community is on a good footing today because it has had the courage to face key challenges head-on while staying united in solving them, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

Going forward, the community needs to plan for its future and growing needs, such as to renew land leases for mosques here, Mr Masagos said at the annual Minister’s Hari Raya Get-Together on April 19.

At the event, Mr Masagos said Muslims here have played a significant role in Singapore society by addressing community and national challenges with pragmatic approaches rooted in Islamic principles.

When confronted by worrying trends in education outcomes more than 40 years ago, community leaders were courageous in accepting reality and self-help group Mendaki was formed to work on the issue, he said.

“They acknowledged Singapore’s system of meritocracy and that we cannot fall on quotas or affirmative action as an easy solution,” said Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development.

“We have to work hard to achieve progress and to attain the appropriate qualifications and recognition.”

Through this approach, the community was able to resolve these trends in a comprehensive manner, he added. For instance, the community’s university graduates have doubled in number between 2010 and 2020, and with more Malays holding professional, managerial, executive and technical (PMET) jobs, median household income per capita has risen year after year.

It was in this spirit of empowering the community to act collectively to solve problems and inspire success that M3 was formed, added Mr Masagos.

M3 is a tie-up between Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council. The collaboration will mark its fifth anniversary later in 2024.

Besides youth mentorship, marriage and former offender support programmes, M3 launched an initiative in 2021 called Project Dian@M3 to support families in achieving self-reliance and greater social mobility.

Volunteers include Madam Maisya Abdul Karim, 47, who is from the pioneer batch of Dian ambassadors that has been befriending families living in rental blocks in Bedok.

The medical trainer became interested in volunteering as a little girl when she followed her parents on their community activities, and now involves her own children with the hope of inculcating in them the value of giving back.

“Even with whatever that’s already in place, I can feel there is a potential for Project Dian@M3 to grow even bigger, to be even more successful,” she told ST at the event.