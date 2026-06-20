HarbourFront Centre to close from July 27

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The international terminal has been operating from HarbourFront Centre since 1992.

SINGAPORE – HarbourFront Centre will cease operations on July 27, the shopping mall announced in a Facebook post on June 20.

The Singapore Cruise Centre will be relocated to 5 HarbourFront Avenue with effect from July 15, it added.

The new location is just 70m from the existing terminal located within HarbourFront Centre.

Batam Fast Ferry will be the first operator to start operations from the new terminal on July 7, with all other ferry operators and cruise operations to follow suit from July 15.

No changes will be made to ferry routes, destinations served and scheduling as a result of the move, the Singapore Cruise Centre said in a statement on June 15.

The international terminal has been operating from HarbourFront Centre since 1992.

Ferry services to Indonesian destinations including Batam Centre, Harbour Bay, Sekupang, Tanjung Balai Karimun, Gold Coast and Nirup Island, as well as international cruise operations, will continue as usual, it said.

The ferry and cruise berth locations also remain unchanged.

HarbourFront Centre’s closure was first announced in October 2025 by owner and real estate firm Mapletree Investments, although no date was specified then other than it was slated for the second half of 2026. The mall will be redeveloped into a mixed-use building with an elevated park.

The new 33-storey building comprising office and retail spaces is expected to be completed by the first half of 2031.

The 123,000 sq m project will feature a 13,000 sq m elevated park located next to a newly created stretch of waterfront promenade.

The development will also offer bicycle parking and end-of-trip facilities to promote sustainable and green commuting via the coastal cycling network in the Greater Southern Waterfront.



HarbourFront Centre was opened in 2003 after a $30 million redevelopment of the former World Trade Centre, which was completed in 1978.