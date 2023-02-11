Harbour pilot dies after falling overboard off Southern Islands

SINGAPORE - A harbour pilot from PSA Marine (PSAM) died on Saturday after he fell overboard in the waters off the Southern Islands.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) Marine Safety Control Centre was alerted at about 2.50am on Saturday that a harbour pilot had fallen overboard while disembarking from a tugboat to board a PSAM launch boat, MPA said on Saturday night.

A harbour pilot is a skilled professional who manoeuvres ships through dangerous or congested waters, such as harbours. The pilot was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.

“MPA, Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Singapore Civil Defence Force immediately deployed patrol and emergency response craft to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations,” the MPA statement said.

“MPA also activated divers to conduct underwater search for the missing pilot and issued navigational safety broadcasts to the surrounding vessels to support the search efforts.”

The body of the harbour pilot was recovered at about 11.30am on Saturday and taken to PCG’s Brani Base.

Investigations are ongoing.