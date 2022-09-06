Harassment law may deter doxxing, but victims face challenges in making their case: Lawyers

SINGAPORE - Unhappy that her husband was having an affair and was seeking a divorce, a woman looked up information on the mistress on career networking platform LinkedIn.

She then sent e-mails to the other woman's colleagues, as well as threatening messages to her.

This case of doxxing - publishing an individual's private personal information online - was handled by lawyer Raphael Louis, managing director of Ray Louis Law Corporation.

Lawyers told The Straits Times they are seeing more doxxing cases recently, and have received more inquiries from clients about the issue.

Doxxing is a punishable offence under Protection from Harassment Act (Poha) amendments that kicked in on Jan 1, 2020.

The penalties include a fine of up to $5,000 or jail of up to 12 months, or both.

A new dedicated Protection from Harassment Court was set up in June last year.

A States Courts spokesman told ST that 195 cases involving doxxing were filed in this court between June 1 last year and May 31 this year.

However, the police said they investigated fewer than 10 cases of doxxing from January to April this year. In 2020 and last year, there were fewer than 60 police cases each year.

Mr Lionel Tan, a partner at law firm Rajah & Tann, said that while lawyers may be getting more cases relating to doxxing or advising clients on them, not all cases are reported to the police.

"As the burden of proof for doxxing is higher in a criminal case - there is need to prove beyond reasonable doubt - it may be more appropriate to opt for a civil claim," he said.

Doxxing cases that have made headlines in Singapore include an incident involving a Bentley car driver outside Red Swastika School, when a man was wrongly doxxed, and a Tuas Checkpoint road rage incident where a woman pulled off the licence plate of another car.