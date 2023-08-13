‘Happy to be home’: Minister Edwin Tong discharged from hospital

SINGAPORE - Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong has been discharged from hospital following a procedure last Tuesday to fix a blocked coronary artery.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Tong, who has just turned 54, said that he was happy to be home to celebrate his birthday with his family. Of the occasion, he said: “This year, my 54th birthday is a reminder that I should always count my blessings, and there are many of them.”

He also thanked everyone for their get-well wishes.

Accompanying his Facebook post was an image of him smiling as he held a red-and-white cake that had a model of him as its centrepiece.

Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law and an MP for Marine Parade GRC, announced last Tuesday on Facebook that his doctors had discovered the artery to be severely blocked during a routine health check.

He said he had an angiogram, a scan that shows blood flow through the arteries and veins, that morning before undergoing an angioplasty on his left anterior descending artery, which was then stented to restore blood flow.

Then, he had said that he would take things a little slower while recuperating and that he would be working from home as much as possible in the meantime.