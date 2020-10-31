Hands-on way to encourage good hygiene habits

Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling participating in a hand-washing demonstration on Thursday with pupils from Lianhua Primary School. With them is Mr Shankar Viswanathan, Procter & Gamble (P&G) senior vice-president for Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam and e-commerce leader for emerging markets, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Safe Schools hand-washing initiative - by the South West Community Development Council and P&G Singapore - aims to help educate children about proper hand-washing techniques and encourage good hygiene habits amid the Covid-19 pandemic as Singapore heads towards phase three of its reopening. The activity is part of the "Keep Clean, Don't Spread Bugs" community health goal under the Healthy Schools @ South West programme. Under the programme, 7,500 underprivileged children will receive Safeguard hand wash donated by P&G Singapore. The hand wash is expected to reach the children, across various schools, in the coming months.