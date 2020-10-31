Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling participating in a hand-washing demonstration on Thursday with pupils from Lianhua Primary School. With them is Mr Shankar Viswanathan, Procter & Gamble (P&G) senior vice-president for Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam and e-commerce leader for emerging markets, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Safe Schools hand-washing initiative - by the South West Community Development Council and P&G Singapore - aims to help educate children about proper hand-washing techniques and encourage good hygiene habits amid the Covid-19 pandemic as Singapore heads towards phase three of its reopening. The activity is part of the "Keep Clean, Don't Spread Bugs" community health goal under the Healthy Schools @ South West programme. Under the programme, 7,500 underprivileged children will receive Safeguard hand wash donated by P&G Singapore. The hand wash is expected to reach the children, across various schools, in the coming months.
Hands-on way to encourage good hygiene habits
- Published44 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 31, 2020, with the headline 'Hands-on way to encourage good hygiene habits'. Print Edition | Subscribe