Hands down, a challenging way to raise funds: 5 friends ‘walk’ 1km for a good cause

SINGAPORE - Not everyone can do a handstand, but Ms Roshoshanna Tang, 18, and four friends did not do just one, but “walked” 1km on their hands - for a good cause.

The event at a track that encircles the National Stadium on Friday aimed to raise $5,000 – a dollar for each metre covered by hand – for the children’s charity Club Rainbow.

It had received about $2,500 on Friday night.

The home-schooled student, who organised the fundraiser, and the friends she met online – financial consultant Kayden Hong, 34; parkour instructor Koh Chen Pin, 29; personal trainer and fitness model Nicholas Joel Leong, 28; and estate planner Leonard Chiang, 29 –completed the distance on the 100PLUS Promenade jogging track in about two and a half hours.

The charity provides services for families of children who suffer from major chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

Donate to Ms Tang’s cause at https://str.sg/w9Ho.