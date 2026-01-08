SFA stops sale of 5 batches of Nestle infant formula due to possible presence of toxin

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Swiss food giant Nestle announced on Jan 5 a recall of batches of infant formula in several European countries, and later extended the recall to other regions.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a stop to the sale of five batches of Nestle’s infant and follow-on formulas as a precaution while checking for the presence of cereulide toxin.

The order will remain in place while investigations are carried out, said SFA and the Communicable Diseases Agency in a joint statement late on Jan 8.

Consumers who have bought the affected products are advised not to feed them to children, the statement added.

Those whose children have consumed the products and are unwell should seek medical advice promptly.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase if they have questions about the products.

The European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issued a notification about the infant formulas on Jan 7 and the International Food Safety Authorities Network did the same on Jan 8 .

The affected products are all from Switzerland. They are:

NAN HA 3 SupremePro 800g, Batch 53030017C1

NAN HA 2 SupremePro 800g, Batch 51420017C4

NAN HA 1 SupremePro 800g, Batch 51460017C2

NAN HA 1 SupremePro 800g, Batch 51470017C1

NAN HA 3 SupremePro 32g, Batch 53030017B1

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium , which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea, the statement said.

It added: “The symptoms, which typically appear between 30 minutes and six hours from consumption of an affected food item, will usually resolve within 24 hours.

“Vulnerable populations such as infants and immunocompromised persons are at higher risk of complications.”

There are no international standards on the acceptable level for cereulide toxin in infant formula and other food.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of illness linked to consumption of the affected Nestle infant formula in Singapore, the statement said.

“The Communicable Diseases Agency is working closely with SFA and is conducting surveillance together with hospitals to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children,” it added.

Nestle on Jan 5 said it was issuing a recall of batches of infant formula in several European countries, including France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden.

The recall was taken as a precaution after the Swiss food giant said it detected a “quality issue” in an ingredient sourced from one of its major suppliers.

On Jan 8, the recall was extended to Africa , the Americas and Asia. At least 37 countries have issued health warnings over the infant formulas, likely linked to contamination. So far, there have been no reports of anyone falling ill in these countries.

Nestle said it has recalled batches of SMA, BEBA, NAN and Alfamino formula because of possible contamination with cereulide.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Nestle Singapore earlier on Jan 8 said no stocks were being recalled in Singapore.

It added that after a thorough check on all stocks, “only two batches of products needed additional review”. Further lab testing found that these and all other products sold by Nestle Singapore were safe for consumption, it said.

It added that it was working with SFA to “provide full visibility on the situation”.