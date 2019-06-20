Halimah stresses individuals' role in social harmony

President Halimah Yacob, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman (seated on the left) and delegates of the Young Leaders' Programme listening to Bruneian delegate Md Haziq Hisyam Md Zaki at the International Conference on Cohesive Societies yesterday. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Everyone has a role to play in strengthening social cohesion, President Halimah Yacob told a group of young leaders at a fireside chat yesterday.

It was a message she reiterated at the opening dinner of the inaugural International Conference on Cohesive Societies, where she outlined the roles individuals can play in building bonds and bridging differences.

In a speech, she highlighted three fundamentals of social harmony - accommodation, dialogue and social cohesion.

More than 1,000 delegates from nearly 40 countries are attending the three-day conference, which seeks to discuss and exchange experiences to deepen social harmony.

Last night, a commitment to safeguard religious harmony in Singapore was also unveiled. Senior faith leaders presented a framed copy of the pledge, signed by more than 250 religious groups, to President Halimah.

