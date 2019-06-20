Halimah stresses individuals' role in social harmony

Everyone has a role to play in strengthening social cohesion, President Halimah Yacob told a group of young leaders at a fireside chat yesterday.

It was a message she reiterated at the opening dinner of the inaugural International Conference on Cohesive Societies, where she outlined the roles individuals can play in building bonds and bridging differences.

In a speech, she highlighted three fundamentals of social harmony - accommodation, dialogue and social cohesion.

More than 1,000 delegates from nearly 40 countries are attending the three-day conference, which seeks to discuss and exchange experiences to deepen social harmony.

Last night, a commitment to safeguard religious harmony in Singapore was also unveiled. Senior faith leaders presented a framed copy of the pledge, signed by more than 250 religious groups, to President Halimah.

