Halal buffet restaurant The Landmark suspended 2 weeks for unclean premises, sale of unclean food

SINGAPORE - A popular halal buffet restaurant in Singapore has been suspended for two weeks by the National Environment Agency (NEA) for selling unclean food and for failing to keep its premises clean.

The Landmark, located on the fifth floor of Village Hotel Bugis in Victoria Street, will cease operations from Tuesday (Aug 28) to Sept 10. The NEA said in a statement on Tuesday that the restaurant was suspended, as it had accumulated 16 demerit points over the last year.

The restaurant was also fined $1,100.

On its website, The Landmark claims to serve the best halal buffet in Singapore. Lunch and dinner buffets cost between $30++ and $40++ for an adult.

A spokesman for the restaurant told The Straits Times on Wednesday that a group of seven diners fell ill in September last year after eating raw seafood items from its buffet line.

"We found oysters and scallops to be the contributing factor," said the spokesman.

The restaurant has since changed its supplier for both items following customer feedback.

It added that the restaurant has also strengthened its standard operational procedures (SOPs) and conducted a thorough investigation.

Said the spokesman: "In addition to the current food safety team, a new quality assurance manager with several years of experience in central kitchen food production and hygiene has been hired to ensure that SOPs will be strictly adhered to by all levels of staff within the organisation."

The restaurant had previously posted videos on its Facebook page explaining that it would be closing for renovations.

However, it clarified to ST on Wednesday that the closure was mainly due to the suspension notice, although it will also be undergoing "uplifting work". It added that guests can look forward to an additional cooked seafood corner as well as a wider buffet spread when it reopens.

"As a reputable food and beverage operator with years of experience, our promise to our guests is always to ensure that we provide the freshest foods with the highest standards of hygiene and the best service, nothing less," said the spokesman.

Checks online show that The Landmark is owned by the Singapore Hospitality Group, which runs a chain of halal eateries such as Warung Nasi Pariaman and Royal Palm at Orchid Country Club.

In April, Royal Palm - also a buffet restaurant - had its hygiene grade adjusted down to a "C" after 65 people fell ill from eating there in 2017.

The diners had reported having stomach flu symptoms on Oct 30 and Nov 20 last year.