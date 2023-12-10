Hakka abacus seeds, sushi balls, Rasam: Which dish won top spot in migrant workers’ recipe contest?

SINGAPORE - Indonesian domestic helper Suanah, who goes by one name, 38, has been with her employer and her parents for 1½ years and has already mastered the traditional Hakka dish, abacus seeds.
Their Hakka Yam Satay Abacus Seed recipe is among 42 recipes featured in a new online cookbook, Flavours In Harmony. The recipes were entered in a competition organised by the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE).
Other recipes include Popo’s Yam Cake, Lemper Ayam (coconut sticky rice with spiced chicken), and Rasam (South Indian soup).
Ms Suanah’s employer, Ms Rebecca Yap, 31, said: “When she came to work for me, she was rather shy and reserved. After taking part in the competition, she started to gain confidence and became more proactive.
“We now even sit down to discuss our different cultures and how to cook cross-culture dishes.”
The recipe that took the top spot was sushi rice balls, contributed by a helper from Myanmar, Ms Soe Thidar.
The acting director of Migrant Workers’ Segment at the National Trades Union Congress, Mr Michael Lim, said: “The magic of food is the way it brings people together to share their different cultures, experience a taste of something familiar and comforting, and to try something new. This is what we are hoping to create with this online recipe book.
“Making it a virtual instead of a physical book will help encourage others to come forward and have their special cross-cultural recipes included.”
The book was launched by Minister of State for Manpower and Education Gan Siow Huang at the CDE International Migrants Day 2023 celebrations at Gardens by the Bay on Dec 10. It was attended by more than 1,000 migrant domestic workers (MDWs) from the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, India and Sri Lanka, some with employers in tow.
Filipino helper Gilda Riona, 48, took part in the fun with her employer’s family.
Ms Riona became the caregiver of her employer’s son David, who has special needs, five years ago after the family’s first domestic helper of 14 years returned home to get married.
Her employer Clara Toh said: “Before she left, she made sure she picked a person with patience and experience to take care of my son, and she even stayed on for a month to ensure there was a proper handover.”
They were joined by Ms Gan for a spot of lunch and festivities.
In line with the theme Flavours In Harmony, CDE worked with The Salvation Army to hold a mini carnival at Gardens by the Bay, where there were fringe activities and food kiosks offering cuisines from where the MDWs hail.
Some of the MDWs even treated visitors to dance performances from their respective cultures.
You may download the digital cookbook here.