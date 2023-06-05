Hacker steals luxury retailer Cortina Watch’s data, including customer details

SINGAPORE – Hackers have struck another company in Singapore just one week after the data of over 40,000 Goldheart customers was leaked online.

The latest incident involves a hacker, who goes by the username Bassterlord, who claimed in a tweet that he had managed to steal 2GB worth of data from luxury retailer Cortina Watch.

He appears to be holding them to ransom, and in the tweet said: “I don’t think very rich clients will want their addresses to be public.”

The hacker also shared on Twitter a sample of the data, which contains contact details of customers, including their names and e-mail addresses.

The stolen data appears to have been gleaned from the contact form the company uses on its website. The data was stored on Cortina Watch’s servers, which have been compromised.

Bassterlord is reportedly a man in his 20s from Ukraine, and is the head of the hacker group called the National Hazard Agency.

According to cyber-security firm Analyst1, Bassterlord deals mainly in ransomware, and is linked to at least four major ransomware gangs.

Cortina Watch was founded in 1972 as a small shop in Colombo Court, in North Bridge Road, by group executive chairman Anthony Lim.

Since then, the company has expanded to more than 40 stores across Asia.

According to its annual report, the group’s total revenue shot up 64.1 per cent to $716.9 million in 2022, with a net profit of $73.8 million.

The luxury watch retailer carries more than 50 luxury brands, including Rolex and Patek Philippe.

The company’s website was down as at 5pm on Monday. When contacted by The Straits Times, a representative of the company’s head office said its IT team has been working on a solution.

She added that the e-mail servers were down.

ST has contacted the Cyber Security Agency and Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) Singapore, which is investigating the Goldheart breach, for comment.