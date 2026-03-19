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Singaporean gymnast Amanda Yap is the first winner of The Straits Times Young Singaporean of the Year.

SINGAPORE – Making the leap from the junior to senior ranks can be daunting, and for Amanda Yap, the transition made 2025 even more overwhelming for the teenage gymnast.

It was part of a slew of new challenges awaiting the 15-year-old. For the first time, she was competing in senior events, the South-east Asian Games and Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

At the same time, she was also preparing to sit for her GCE O-level examinations at the end of 2025.

A clash with October’s world championships in Jakarta even had the teenager considering skipping the event.

Ultimately, she heeded the advice of former women’s artistic gymnastics national head coach Gerrit Beltman, turning what could have been a missed opportunity into a defining moment.

Competing against some of the world’s best in Indonesia, Amanda delivered a solid performance to make the balance beam final, becoming the first Singaporean to do so at a world championship.

“Last year has definitely taught me a lot of things and shaped me into a better person,” said the now 16-year-old, who eventually finished sixth in the final.

“It’s definitely challenged me a lot, but overcoming those challenges has definitely helped me and taught me a lot of resilience.

“If I can go through all that, maybe I’m still capable of doing things that I might not have thought are achievable. ”

Amanda Yap is the first Singaporean gymnast to qualify for a final at any world championships. PHOTO: EPA

It was a moment that she had dreamt of but never expected to come so quickly – especially not while balancing her O-levels with the biggest competition of her life.

And this moment came amid a frenetic travel schedule. After competing in the balance beam qualification, she flew back to Singapore the next day to take her O-level mathematics Paper 1.

Her final qualification triggered a scramble to plan for a return to Jakarta, which her older sister Emma, also a national gymnast, helped co-ordinate.

The Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary) student then took her maths Paper 2 examination, before flying back to Jakarta that same day for the final. She then returned home the day after to sit for two more papers.

Any free time between training sessions and travelling was used to study, but the relentless pace eventually took a toll.

On the plane back to Jakarta for the final, instead of revising for her exams, she was so exhausted that she fell asleep.

“The world championships, competing in the qualifications, it kind of felt like a break from studying and I just wanted to enjoy myself,” she said.

“The most vivid memory I have is definitely just seeing a lot of Singaporeans there as well, supporting me at the finals, it was very thrilling experience.”

Her resilience and determination earned her the inaugural The Straits Times (ST) Young Singaporean of the Year award on March 19.

The award seeks to recognise a young Singaporean under 18 who has shown courage, compassion, empathy, kindness or a spirit of service, and has made a positive impact among peers.

Amanda Yap at the ST Singaporean of the Year 2025 award ceremony on March 19. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The accolade is one of two new categories at the ST Singaporean of the Year 2025 award, which recognises a Singaporean or group of citizens who has made a significant contribution to society.

The other award is the ST Singaporean of the Year (International Impact), which seeks to honour a Singaporean or Singapore organisation that has made a positive impact beyond our borders, contributing to Singapore’s global reputation.

The awards are organised by ST, and presented by UBS Singapore. The official airline partner is Singapore Airlines, and the global hotel partner is Millennium Hotels and Resorts .

Amanda expressed her gratitude to her family, coaches, and those who have supported her. She also credited her parents for instilling in her the importance of pursuing what she loves.

She said: “When I actually was thinking about whether or not I should go for this competition, especially because it clashed with my O-levels, it was just another reminder to myself that I should do what I love rather than let other things hold me back from it.”

Her father Clarence said: “As parents, we know there are always academic trade-offs when a child pursues sport at this level, but we feel it is a very meaningful and worthwhile journey...

“Watching Amanda compete in Jakarta was incredibly emotional. We knew what she and her teammates had gone through just to be there representing Singapore.

“Seeing her perform so fearlessly under pressure, and knowing the whole arena and supporters back home were watching in the final, filled us with immense pride.”

Amanda Yap was heartened by the support shown towards her at the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Through this experience, Amanda – who is pursuing a business diploma jointly offered by the Singapore Sports School and Republic Polytechnic – has also treasured the opportunity to put Singapore on the world map.

Her story generated interest internationally, with publications like The New York Times’ The Athletic interviewing and featuring her.

In Jakarta, fellow Singaporeans and people from other countries congratulated her and approached her for photos.

When she returned home, her schoolmates and fellow gymnasts also extended the same warmth to her.

She said: “It feels very fulfilling because I’m able to put Singapore’s name out there and show people that we are capable of getting on to the world stage, even though we’re so small.

“I was very grateful to know that there are so many people behind me, and I know that I can trust them.”

The year has also given her renewed belief as she works towards her long-term goal – qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

She said: “It’s definitely impacted the way I see it because I now have more confidence in trying to qualify for it.”