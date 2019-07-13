Gym for the elderly opens in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - Retiree Suzanne Poon, 66, works out so that she can take better care of her elderly mother.

Ms Poon has been visiting a new gym at Ang Mo Kio Community Centre five times a week for the past month to strengthen her muscles.

"I'm afraid of the effects of ageing," she told The Straits Times at the gym's launch on Saturday (July 13), adding that she has a weak balance.

"My kneecaps are not very good, and my leg muscles are weak."

Ms Poon said that she lives with her mother in Bishan, about a 15-minute walk from the ActiveSG gym, which has equipment suitable for the elderly.

For example, it has equipment that allows users to increase resistance by as little as 100g.

Sport Singapore deputy chief executive Chiang Hock Woon said that other gyms with equipment for the elderly will open by end of the year, besides the one in Ang Mo Kio.

Other locations include Senja-Cashew, Fernvale and Pek Kio, he added.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was the guest-of-honour, urged residents to make full use of the new gym.

He said that there are many elderly residents in Ang Mo Kio, as well as in other parts of Singapore.

"People are ageing. More of us are getting on in years. And if we stay active, I think we can live healthy, productive lives and keep on contributing, (not just by) looking after the younger ones in our family, but also contributing to the broader society and to Singapore."

Singapore residents aged 55 and above can use the gym for free on Wednesdays. The gym is open to the public for a fee.

Ms Poon said she found out about the new gym from an instructor at the community centre, where she also does stretch band exercises.

"So far, it has been a very good experience," she said.

"I feel stronger and more mobile. It gives me more confidence that I can take care of my mother. She has difficulty getting around."