Guiding couples through the divorce process

People contemplating divorce or going through one will be able to get practical guidance by attending public talks conducted by lawyers.

Titled About Family Justice: Divorce In Singapore - What You Need To Know, the talks cover the divorce process and procedure, as well as provide information on the help services available to litigants at various stages.

The talks were developed by the Family Justice Courts in collaboration with the Law Society Pro Bono Services (LSPBS), Community Justice Centre and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

The initiative was officially launched by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at the third Judiciary Volunteers Appreciation Dinner 2018 held last night at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore hotel.

The free talks aim to equip and empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to better managea stressful situation and make informed decisions on divorce matters.

Two talks have been organised so far, with the next one to be heldnext month.

The 11/2-hour sessions are held at the LSPBS office in Phillip Street every other month in the evenings for the convenience of working adults.

Also launched at last night's dinner was the Witness Orientation Toolkit, which comprises books and online material to help people navigate the criminal justice system.

The toolkit contains materials for vulnerable witnesses as well as their caregivers and supporters to help them prepare before their court appearance.

Vulnerable witnesses include children, people with mental disabilities and incapacities, as well as victims of sexual offences.

The toolkit is a collaborative effort by the State Courts, humanitarian organisation Hagar Singapore, the Community Justice Centre and National University of Singapore.

Two children's books to help child witnesses were launched yesterday as part of the toolkit.

Chief Justice Menon said at the launch: "These two initiatives are excellent examples of how various segments of our community are collaborating in an innovative way to develop new means to reach out to the public as part of our collective efforts to make justice truly accessible."

The contributions of 350 lawyers who have assisted and supported the judiciary's programmes for litigants and court users with their pro bono work were recognised at the dinner.

Six court volunteers also received awards for their exceptional commitment and dedication to pro bono work.

Family lawyer Yap Teong Liang, 53, who was recognised for his contributions in family mediation, said of the talks: "The divorce process can be unfamiliar and overwhelming. The talks will help people involved understand the process and what to consider."