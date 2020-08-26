Scores of China-bound Scoot passengers turn up at Jurong centre for compulsory Covid-19 testing

SINGAPORE - Scores of passengers with a booking on Scoot flight TR100 bound for Guangzhou on Sunday morning (Aug 30) showed up at the former Shuqun Secondary School on Wednesday (Aug 26) morning, to be tested for Covid-19.

The last-minute tests come after Chinese Embassy here announced on its website last Friday (Aug 21) that from Friday (Aug 28), all travellers from Singapore to China will have to take a Covid-19 test within five days before their flight to the country, to ensure they are free of the coronavirus.

An urgent e-mail sent by Scoot on Tuesday (Aug 25) afternoon to passengers who are due to be on the flight alerted them to the requirements, adding that "testing arrangements have been made by the relevant authorities and must be strictly adhered to".

Passengers were instructed to go for the test at the regional screening centre located at the former Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East between 9am and 10.30am on Wednesday (Aug 26).

They must pay $186 before the test results can be released to them.

Scoot also said that as the test results will require a turnaround time of 48 hours, passengers must adhere to the time slot for the test to be able to receive the results in time for the flight on Sunday.

The Chinese Embassy said on its website last Friday that it will take at least one working day for test results to be verified after passengers submit test results to the Embassy via e-mail.

Passengers who test negative for the virus and have filled in a health declaration form will be issued a certified health declaration form with an official Embassy seal.

The certified form is required for passengers who board flights to China.