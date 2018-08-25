Guangdong and S'pore eye more areas for link-up

Collaboration between Singapore and the south China province of Guangdong is expected to continue growing in areas such as technological development and intellectual property protection.

These were among potential focus areas laid out by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui yesterday at the Singapore-Guangdong Collaboration Council's ninth meeting.

Mr Ong and Mr Ma co-chair the council, and its meeting at the Shangri-La Hotel was attended by over 200 representatives from Singapore and Guangdong.

"Looking ahead, and especially with the development of the Greater Bay Area, we will go beyond traditional sectors to collaborate on innovation, modern services and high-technology sectors like biomedical sciences," said Mr Ong.

The Greater Bay Area project is China's strategy to link nine cities in the Guangdong Pearl River Delta Economic Zone with Hong Kong and Macau. Adding to China's Belt and Road Initiative, the project aims to form an 11-city cluster specialising in advanced manufacturing and finance, among other areas.

Mr Ong added: "We can work together on developing smart cities, strengthening intellectual property protection and commercialisation, and developing talent."

He expects cooperation and the relationship between both parties to continue growing, noting that the province is on the front line of China's economic reform.

Yesterday, Mr Ma also noted both parties' potential for cooperation. He highlighted Singapore's "experience in globalisation, its talents, tip-top education system, as well as its manufacturing, technology and financial systems", compared with Guangdong's more mature economy, infrastructure, strength in manufacturing and growing business environment.

Collaboration between Singapore and its top Chinese provincial trading partner for 29 consecutive years continues. Yesterday, 14 Singapore organisations signed deals with partners in Guangdong - in the areas of transport, education and training, as well as professional services.

They include an agreement by local e-scooter start-up Neuron Mobility with the Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment and Development Co and property developer Ascendas-Singbridge to set up a centre supporting research and development.

Meanwhile, state-owned consultancy Surbana Jurong and Guangzhou Academy of Special Equipment agreed on an extension of a smart lift monitoring project, while Surbana (Shanghai) Planning and Design Consultants and Ping An Trust inked a long-term partnership for the development of industrial new towns.

Bilateral trade between Singapore and Guangdong grew 10.3 per cent year on year to reach $29.7 billion in 2017. As of end-December last year, the Republic's cumulative investment in the province was $15.9 billion, with 2,761 projects.

Mr Ma is on a four-day business mission to Singapore.