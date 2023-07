SINGAPORE – Slightly over one in four married couples here have wives who earn more money than their husbands – marking a growing trend of women with higher earning power than men, who are traditionally seen as the family’s main breadwinner.

According to data from the last Census of Population 2020 report, 27.5 per cent of married couples where both spouses were working had wives in a higher income group than husbands. This was up from 19 per cent in 2000.