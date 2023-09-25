Growing number of those with both Down syndrome and dementia, who struggle with diagnosis and care

SINGAPORE – Mr John Koh, 44, used to get all his things ready the night before work the next day. He would take public transport and buy his meals on his own.

But he is now “almost like a totally different person”, said his mother Cheng Chiang Luang, 70.

He has since quit his cleaning job, and loses his temper if woken up by his parents when he does not want to.

He forgets his keys and home address, and is no longer as interested in drawing and football as he used to be.

Mr Koh, who has Down syndrome, began showing these changes in behaviour in 2020.

He is among a growing group of people here with Down syndrome who are also facing the trials of early onset dementia.

Early onset dementia refers to any form of dementia that develops in people under age 65. Symptoms of dementia include mood swings, behaviour and personality changes and memory loss.

About one in 700 to 800 babies are born with Down syndrome, according to international estimates.

Recent studies have also shown that by age 60, 50 per cent to 80 per cent of them develop dementia, said Dr Chen Shiling, who runs IDHealth, a clinic for adults with intellectual disabilities and their families.

This is much higher than the rate of the general population, which is about 10 per cent in those above the age of 60.

She suggested that this could be because individuals with Down syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21, which could lead to increased production of the amyloid protein, which is linked to brain changes that those with Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia, experience.

What is more worrying is that for those with Down syndrome, they develop it even earlier – in their 40s and 50s, said Dr Chen, who also runs a dementia clinic once a week at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

With life expectancy increasing for all Singaporeans, those with Down syndrome also live longer now than they did before.

Previously, their life expectancy was in the 20s, but this has gone up to the 60s, which means more of them develop dementia.

The current system for assessment, diagnosis, treatment and disease management has not kept up with the increase in such cases, she noted.