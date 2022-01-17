Growing interest in electric vehicles: What's next for Singapore?

Singapore's electric vehicle (EV) population more than doubled last year, growing from 1,397 vehicles in end-2020 to 3,713 vehicles in end-2021.

Spurred by government incentives, a wider selection of models and the arrival of American automaker Tesla, this growth spurt was largely driven by a sharp increase in the number of electric cars - particularly in the second half of 2021.

