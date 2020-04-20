Groups launch online initiative for low-income families after ST feature

Community groups have joined forces to launch an online platform to help low-income families whose plight during the coronavirus pandemic was featured in The Sunday Times yesterday.

It noted the systemic gaps that these families face such as food insecurity, cramped living quarters and low wages.

These shortfalls inspired the name of the initiative - Mind the Gap - which was put together by several volunteers yesterday after an outpouring of sympathy from the public.

More than 100 readers contacted The Straits Times directly, with several more commenting on its social media pages. Many said they wanted to provide financial assistance or groceries, with some even offering employment to those who had lost their jobs or income in the circuit breaker period.

Mind the Gap was set up to distribute these offers effectively and quickly to families who need them most urgently. It has also set itself a target of raising $50,000 to augment the campaign.

Nominated MP Anthea Ong said it was wonderful that The Sunday Times pieces inspired groups to co-ordinate their support for the different communities they serve.

"Donating to this campaign instead of directly to individual families ensures a more rational and equitable distribution of resources based on needs," said Ms Ong, who founded A Good Space, one of the organisers of Mind the Gap.

Donations will go into a common pool of funds that will support households served by or-ganisations such as the Association of Women for Action and Research, Beyond Social Services, Cassia Resettlement Team, Daughters Of Tomorrow, ReadAble and 6th Sense.

The platform's website also allows employers to offer job opportunities to breadwinners from low-income families.

• Members of the public who want to help can go to www.give.asia/campaign/mind-the-gap-9584