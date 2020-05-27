Group of bikers being investigated for gathering over Hari Raya Aidilfitri weekend

The video shows several of the bikers racing on the road.
SINGAPORE - A group of about 10 bikers who were captured on video congregating at a petrol kiosk over the Hari Raya Aidilfitri weekend are under police investigation for possible traffic offences and breaching safe distancing rules.

A 2½ minute video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante showed some riders, masked and unmasked, greeting each other and talking among themselves at a petrol station.

The video then cuts to several of them racing on the road.

The Straits Times understands that the portions of the video which show the bikers racing were taken last year and stitched together with the more contemporary earlier parts.

 
 
 
 

