Ground-handling firm dnata lays off workers in S'pore

Dubai-based ground-handling firm dnata yesterday retrenched workers in Singapore as the Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on the firm's operations.

According to workers, the firm may have laid off more than 100 employees. It did not confirm the figure when asked, and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) declined to comment on how many union members were affected in the retrenchment exercise.

dnata employs more than 1,800 people in Singapore and has been operating here for 50 years, according to its website.

Retrenched workers said they were taken by surprise.

A Singaporean worker in her 60s, who had worked at the firm for more than three decades, said: "I cried because I have worked there for so long and my colleagues are like sisters and brothers to me."

Another worker, also in her 60s, said she suspected she would be laid off when she saw her name was missing from the list of duties in an e-mail sent to staff each morning. Her fears were confirmed when her supervisor asked her to go to the human resources department. "Before I found out, I felt sad for my colleagues who were affected because they were good workers. I didn't realise I would be laid off too."

Both employees declined to be named for fear of repercussions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to global trade and industry, and devastated the aviation and travel sectors.

A dnata spokesman said: "The situation remains very fluid with unpredictable demand, schedule and capacity changes becoming the norm. Considering this operating environment, and like so many other organisations in Singapore that have been impacted, we've had to take steps to right-size our business and ensure it is fit for purpose."

He said the firm has worked closely with the union and government agencies and is complying with the Government's tripartite advisory on retrenchments. The firm will have a larger proportion of Singaporeans after the retrenchment exercise, he said, going up from 63 per cent of dnata's workforce in Singapore to 73 per cent after the layoffs.

The spokesman said the company has engaged the dnata Singapore Staff Union and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) to share information on job vacancies and upcoming job fairs, as well as facilitate individual career coaching sessions for affected employees.

dnata Singapore Staff Union president Sheikh Muhammed said it is a difficult time, especially for those working in aviation and its supporting industries. "While efforts have been made to protect jobs and livelihoods, we understand that the company is facing extremely challenging times and has little choice but to right-size. We stand in solidarity with our fellow workers and will do everything we can to help them during this difficult time," he said.

NTUC assistant director-general and e2i chief executive Gilbert Tan said e2i will engage affected workers to share suitable job opportunities with them and provide access to resources such as career consultation and employability workshops.

He said: "We strive to be a step ahead to protect workers' livelihoods by matching them to the jobs gathered by the NTUC Job Security Council. To make this work, we urge companies to come forward, to work with us so that workers can find jobs prior to any retrenchment should it be unavoidable."