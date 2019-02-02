Groceries are in the bag thanks to a magic mix of volunteers in Sengkang

SINGAPORE - An unusual mix of volunteers - from a mosque, a church, a cycling interest group and a grassroots organisation - joined forces to pack and distribute groceries for rental flat residents in Sengkang on Saturday (Feb 2).

The outreach effort called Project S.O.S. or Saviours Of Sengkang was a collaboration between Sengkang West Citizens Consultative Committee, Al-Mawaddah Mosque, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and cycling group Ride of Hope in support of the nationwide SG Cares initiative.

The project started in 2018 and will be an annual event.

The 150 or so volunteers alongside Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport, helped pack groceries for around 300 households at Block 350 Anchorvale Road. Dr Lam is also the adviser to Sengkang West grassroots organisations.

Volunteer and pharmacist Victor Chan, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, noted: "It is great to see different religions coming together. This is part of the church teachings, that members get involved in projects to provide for the less fortunate."

Ms Patimah Abdul Rahim, a member of Al-Mawaddah Mosque's befriender programme, added: "The purpose of the programme is to have volunteers from the various organisations bond and work together to help the needy around Sengkang. I hope this joint effort can continue to help families in need every year."

The groceries, which included essentials such as rice, instant noodles and vegetable oil, came from sponsorship and donations.

The project will be extended to other areas later in the year.