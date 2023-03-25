Grey car overturns following accident in Upper Thomson Road; 2 suffer minor injuries

SINGAPORE - Two people suffered minor injuries on Friday, following a road traffic accident in Upper Thomson Road that involved two cars.

Videos circulating on social media show an overturned grey sports car on a road divider in front of the Church of the Holy Spirit, with another white sedan in front of it that had broken through the fence on the road divider.

Two ambulances and at least six officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) can also be seen in the videos.

SCDF said it was alerted to the accident near 301 Upper Thomson Road at about 5.20pm on Friday.

“SCDF assessed two persons for minor injuries and the persons refused conveyance to the hospital,” it said.