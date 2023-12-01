Green swimming pools at Toa Payoh Sport Centre a result of absence of chlorine: SportSG

SINGAPORE – The turquoise pools of Toa Payoh Sport Centre have long been an iconic sight in one of Singapore’s oldest housing estates.

In images captured by The Straits Times on Nov 28, however, the once-brilliant blue pools now more closely resemble football pitches, with the water taking on an almost grassy green hue.

The Toa Payoh Sport Centre, which includes the Toa Payoh swimming complex, closed on Oct 31 to make way for the construction of a new regional sport centre that is expected to be completed by 2030.

In a response to ST queries, national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) attributed the odd colour of the water in the pools to an “absence of chlorine”.

“The water in the pools has not been drained out as it is required as part of the dust control measures during the demolition stage, which will commence soon,” it said.

The agency did not provide an explanation on what had caused the water to turn green, and whether it was algae.

SportSG said it has been working with contractors to conduct regular checks on-site to ensure that there is no mosquito breeding, and that all relevant pest control measures are in place.

These measures include larvicide application to all water sources, weekly pest control services and regular removal of standing water and debris.