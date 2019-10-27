Green message takes root at carnival

Pupils from PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots planting a terap tree together with (centre, from left) Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Transport Baey Yam Keng; Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli; Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat; chairman of Tampines Town Council Cheng Li Hui; and Mayor of North East District Desmond Choo. The event was held yesterday at the Sun Plaza Park in Tampines as part of this year's Tree Planting Carnival, aimed at educating residents on the importance of sustainable living and eco-consciousness. Residents learnt about growing microgreens organically and adopting a zero-waste lifestyle, among a variety of activities.