Green is horology's hottest colour this year

A green wave swept through the watch industry this year.

The frenzy started when Patek Philippe dropped the stainless-steel Nautilus 5711/1A-014 Green on the first day of the Watches & Wonders trade fair in April.

It is the last iteration of one of the world's most coveted sports watches as the Swiss watchmaker is discontinuing the model.

Other brands, from Audemars Piguet to Rolex to Piaget, soon released timepieces in hues ranging from mint to mantis.

Here are some of this year's viridescent offerings.

Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300

Thanks to a stylish makeover, the new generation of Aquaracer Professional 300 timepieces is slimmer, lighter and slicker.

There are seven models in two different case sizes - 43mm and 36mm. Six are fashioned from stainless steel and one from Grade 2 titanium.

The 43mm titanium version stands out with its striking green dial and matching green ceramic bezel. The other models have black, blue or steel dials.

Water-resistant to 300m, the handsome and sturdy Aquaracer Professional 300 is powered by Tag Heuer's Calibre 5.

Price: $5,900

IWC Portofino Chronograph 39

IWC made headlines early this year when it introduced the downsized Big Pilot 43, which is 3mm smaller than the famous original.

It has since also unveiled a 39mm iteration of the 42mm Porto no Chronograph, another successful IWC collection which made its debut in 1984.

There are three references, with a black, green or silver-plated dial. The green version is especially striking, the hue lending new pizzazz to the classic round case, rhodium-plated Roman numerals and simple hour markers.

Fitted with a matching green alligator leather strap, it looks both sporty and classy.

Powered by the automatic Calibre 79350, the watch is water-resistant to 30m.

Price: $8,200

Norqain Freedom 60 Bronze GMT 40mm Limited Edition - Forest Green



PHOTO: NORQAIN



A classic and sturdy watch by independent watchmaker Norqain, the Freedom 60 GMT boasts a forest green dial with a small GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) ring in the centre. The black half-ring indicates hours in the evening while the white one indicates daytime hours.

The 40mm timepiece comes with a Black Perlon rubber strap, certified vegan by Expertise Vegane Europe and bearing Norqain stitches which resemble mountain tops.

This limited-edition timepiece (300 pieces) exudes a retro-1960s vibe.

It has a sapphire glass caseback, through which the automatic-winding calibre NN20/2 is visible.

Price: $6,280

Harry Winston Ultimate Emerald Signature



PHOTO: HARRY WINSTON



The emerald cut − with its elongated shape and bevelled corners - is the preferred gemstone cut of American jeweller Harry Winston. The Ultimate Emerald Signature watch is a love letter to this design silhouette.

This tourmaline timepiece is fashioned from 18K white gold. It has an emerald-shaped case with tiers of stunning diamonds and Paraiba tourmalines in a bewitching shade of green.

Each watch boasts more than 400 stones.

A gentle pivot reveals a diamond pave watch dial.

This versatile timepiece can be worn several ways: on the wrist with a satin or silk strap, as a pendant or a brooch.

Price upon request