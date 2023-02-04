Green groups see red over NEA anti-waste social experiment which generated more waste

SINGAPORE – Environmentalists and green groups are perplexed by a recent social experiment by the National Environment Agency (NEA) which seemed to generate more waste while raising awareness about the impact of disposable ware on the environment.

Last Saturday, a coffee booth doubling as a giant installation was set up at Paya Lebar Quarter, where visitors received a free coffee drink in disposable paper and plastic cups.

Once they finished their drinks, visitors had to drop off the used cups into the large transparent installation.

Within a few hours on Saturday afternoon, the installation – called The Waste Cafe – had filled up with about 2,000 disposable cups.

This was intentional, as an eye-catching illustration of the amount of waste that can be generated in a short amount of time when disposables are used, said the NEA in response to queries.

This public outreach was part of the agency’s annual Say Yes to Waste Less campaign, which encourages the public to reduce food waste and the excessive use of disposables – key waste streams that the nation has been working to address.

In 2020, about 200,000 tonnes of domestic waste generated in Singapore were disposables, and would have filled about 400 Olympic-size swimming pools.

The one-day social experiment was done in collaboration with Paya Lebar Quarter and Starbucks Singapore.

The creative conceptualisation was led by integrated creative agency DSTNCT.

Green groups and climate activists, however, were alarmed that a campaign aiming to reduce disposables was generating more waste.

Ms Melissa Low, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, said: “I was troubled by the concept of offering free coffee in disposable cups in order to generate waste to display... They could’ve started immediately with reusables and not disposable cups, using digital displays to illustrate excessive consumption.

“There was absolutely no need to generate unnecessary disposable waste.”

She added: “The organisers could have consulted with green groups to understand the risks of such a campaign.”