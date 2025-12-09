Greater support to grow, equip Singapore’s social service workforce to meet more complex needs

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli (right) chatting with guests at the closing event of the Year of Celebrating Social Service Professionals held at Gardens by the Bay on Dec 9.

SINGAPORE – New measures to bolster the social service workforce were announced on Dec 9, to meet the needs of an ageing population and families with more complex challenges.

Among the initiatives is a study award to encourage more people to join the social service sector to support full-fledged professionals such as social workers.

The Social Service Tribe Study Award will be expanded from April 2026 to support those pursuing associate level qualifications at polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education, such as a diploma in social work.

Currently, the award only supports those who attain full professional qualifications, such as a degree in social work or physiotherapy.

From April 2026, the Professional Development Sponsorship will also be fully funded, up from covering 75 per cent of tuition fees. The scheme helps recipients obtain their first professional qualification, such as a graduate diploma in social work or a master’s degree in psychology.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said these initiatives are meant to widen the pipeline of sector professionals and equip those in the field to meet changing needs.

To recognise the contributions of over 20,000 professionals in the social service sector, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) designated 2025 as the Year of Celebrating Social Service Professionals. They include social workers, psychologists and counsellors.

At the closing event for the year held at Gardens by the Bay, Mr Masagos noted that Singapore’s population is rapidly ageing, while families are becoming smaller.

“Families’ needs are evolving with new challenges such as mental health issues, digital inclusion and social isolation. We are also seeing more families with complex needs,” he said.

“These shifts will likely result in increasingly complex demands placed on the limited manpower in our sector.”

Hence, there is a need to boost the manpower pipeline and capabilities in the sector, he said, and tap technology to deliver better services more efficiently.

MSF plans to better support the development of leaders in the sector, he added.

From March 2026, the MSF’s Professional Services Group will work with the sector to set up a dedicated professional network, called the Supervision Nexus, to support and improve supervision standards and practices.

In his speech, Mr Masagos also spoke about how the social service sector is using artificial intelligence, for example, to help workers spend less time on administrative tasks such as taking notes so that they can focus more on engaging the people they work with.

He cited Mr Ashokkumar Ramachandran from Awwa’s Early Intervention Centre, who uses an AI-driven platform called Efficiency AI, which helps professionals to conduct behavioural assessments.

This allows staff to provide faster and more precise intervention to the children at the centre.

Mr Masagos said that international cooperation will allow for exchange of ideas to find better ways to serve people, as many countries face similar challenges of ageing societies and widening income inequality.

To this end, Singapore has set up partnerships with countries such as Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines, and will cooperate with them on child development – specifically, the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, he added.