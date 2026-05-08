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SINGAPORE – Visitors to Greater Sentosa can expect more coastal and green walking trails, and a waterfront promenade as the precinct undergoes a major transformation over the next two decades.

The Greater Sentosa Master Plan – which is for Sentosa and Pulau Brani – will also see Sentosa’s beachfronts upgraded to accommodate more event spaces catering to a larger variety of activities.

These and other improvements were unveiled by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu on May 8 at the Tourism Industry Conference 2026 at Resorts World Convention Centre.

Envisaged as Singapore’s “island playground and sanctuary in a global city ”, the 120ha Pulau Brani is expected to provide spaces for new hotels, attractions and experiences, while some of its natural elements will be preserved, said Ms Fu.

Once completed, Greater Sentosa is projected to attract about 5.3 million visitors yearly, roughly double its current numbers.

Unveiled as the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan in 2019, the rejuvenation project entered its first phase in March with the construction of a new transport hub linking Sentosa and Pulau Brani in Keppel Harbour.

“We will also add new connections between Greater Sentosa and the mainland, increasing transport capacity and enabling more convenient travel,” said Ms Fu. No further details were provided.

Pulau Brani is an industrial area occupied primarily by the Brani Port Terminal, whose operations are scheduled to relocate to Tuas Port by 2027.

A people-mover system between Pulau Brani and mainland Singapore was under study, The Straits Times reported in November 2025.

Ms Fu added that exhibitions featuring plans for the Greater Sentosa precinct are being planned for VivoCity and heartland locations across Singapore.

The latest announcements build on updates given by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan during the debate on the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s budget on March 2.

Mr Tan said Sentosa’s beaches would undergo rejuvenation works, including strengthened coastal protection measures aimed at improving visitor experience, while safeguarding the coastline against rising sea levels.

Connectivity across the precinct is also set to improve. Mr Tan announced plans to replace the 2.1km Sentosa Express monorail, which links VivoCity shopping complex in HarbourFront to Sentosa via four stations, as part of broader transport upgrades.

He also announced plans for new landmarks such as the Imbiah Canopy, envisaged as a gateway connecting visitors to nature trails and heritage sites.