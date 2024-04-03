Greater international collaboration needed to tackle future homeland security threats: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - As economic opportunities grow in the region, so will the number of tech-enabled crimes and security threats.

Coupled with burgeoning travel, homeland security departments face an uphill task of tackling more of such problems with limited resources, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

“Over the next five to seven years, economic opportunities will explode. There’ll be a lot more infrastructure. There’s travelling that’s going to really skyrocket, even more than what is happening now,” he said.

“All this would be very good for this region. But at the same time, it does mean more problems... because we (homeland security agencies) will be expected to do much more with the same amount of resources, or maybe marginally increased resources.”

The minister was giving the opening remarks on the first day of the Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from April 3 to 5.

The inaugural event, which will be held biennially, was co-organised by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the GIE Milipol consortium, and events company Comexposium Singapore. It is supported by Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and France’s Ministry of the Interior.

The summit plays host to prominent government officials, industry leaders and academia, who will discuss issues such as emerging security threats and new security technologies. An accompanying trade exhibition showcases the latest innovations in homeland security.

More than 10,000 participants from around the world are expected at the 2024 event, which is themed Powering Innovation: A Safe And Secure Future.

Mr Shanmugam said that to tackle the growing security issues, international partnerships and collaboration needed to be strengthened, especially in the area of technology development, adding that the borderless nature of tech-enabled crimes requires solutions that go beyond borders.

“My own view is that it is important to build a strong ecosystem between the government, industry, and academia. These partnerships will create opportunities for us to tap on each other’s expertise and sharpen our capabilities to be at the forefront of innovation,” he said.

He noted that HTX has delivered much for Singapore since it was formed five years ago, including in the development of cyborg cockroaches, video analytics for prison cameras and the use of artificial intelligence in immigration systems.

The minister said Singapore has already been collaborating with the French on a range of projects in border security, command and control systems, and biometrics and profiling.

“For decades, the French Ministry of Interior has shown far-sightedness in organising the Milipol network of events, which brings together global law enforcement communities, to collaborate on technology for homeland security,” he said.

“France has been a very valuable and supportive partner, together with our other partners in this region.”