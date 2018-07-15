Great Eastern staff turn car washers for charity

Great Eastern group chief executive Khor Hock Seng (second from left) was among 170 staff from the company who rolled up their sleeves to wash cars yesterday - all in the name of charity.

They raised more than $60,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund in an initiative to mark the first anniversary of the rebranding of Great Eastern General Insurance and Great Eastern's 110th anniversary.

At the event at Dempsey Hill, near Holland Road, a carnival was also held for 130 beneficiaries of the fund and their families.