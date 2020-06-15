Great Eastern raises $265k for three charities

Employees at Great Eastern (GE) have dug deep to raise $265,000 to fund charities helping people affected by the pandemic.

The money - including $100,000 from the insurer itself - will go to essential support such as hot meals, subsidies and shelter.

Last month, the company used the online fundraising platform Giving.sg to allow employees to contribute to the Great Eastern Cares Community Fund.

The money will be shared equally among Awwa, Care Corner Singapore and New Hope Community Services through the Community Chest.

GE said it worked with the Community Chest to identify areas and beneficiaries where support was most needed.

Community Chest managing director Charmaine Leung said the Covid-19 pandemic has affected social service agencies and their service users significantly.

"At this time when support is most critical for the vulnerable groups, we are grateful to Great Eastern for being our longstanding partner since the 1980s and for their sustained contributions," she added.

Mr Colin Chan, GE's managing director of group marketing, was one of the main champions of the fundraising drive, encouraging his colleagues to donate.

He said: "I believe that every effort counts and I'm happy to give where I can, at the same time with the greater appreciation that some of us are fortunate enough that we still have jobs and regular incomes.



"Some of our employees and financial representatives have also expressed that they are happy to support communities in need during this difficult period.

"Thus we launched the (initiative) to reach out online to everyone working from home to do their bit during the circuit breaker."

