Great Eastern offers free Covid-19 protection coverage for S'pore residents

SINGAPORE - Great Eastern Life Assurance will be providing free Covid-19 protection coverage for all Singapore residents.

Known as the GREAT Covid Care Plan, the post-vaccination protection plan will provide a cash payout of $200 per day of hospitalisation, up to a total of $2,000, should one get hospitalised due to Covid-19 after their vaccination.

The plan covers hospitalisation in Singapore and overseas.

The company said in a statement on Saturday (June 26) this would help Singaporeans who may travel abroad for work or leisure, and for overseas residents returning to their home country for visits.

The company said a Singapore resident refers to any Singaporean or Singapore Permanent Resident or with a valid employment pass (EP holders / S Pass holders / work permit) or student's pass or dependant's pass, and residing in Singapore.

Residents must complete their first dose by Dec 31 to qualify for the coverage.

The vaccine must be approved for use by the Health Sciences Authority or supplied under the Special Access Route.

The coverage also extends to children who have been vaccinated. Parents may register on behalf of their children who are under 18.

The plan will provide coverage for 12 months from the date of registration, or from the date of their first dose of the vaccine, whichever is later.

Residents have to register at Great Eastern's website by Sept 30 to activate the free coverage.

Great Eastern Group chief executive Khor Hock Seng, said: "With the steady progress of the vaccination programme in Singapore, the country is well positioned for recovery in this new phase.

"Many in Singapore have done their part to be vaccinated and as we adapt to an environment where Covid-19 is likely to remain endemic for at least a period of time, we want to continue to do our part to protect our community in Singapore and even when they travel overseas."

