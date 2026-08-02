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GRC MPs will split work in Kembangan ward for now, hope for a new advisor: Seah Kian Peng

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MPs (second from left) Seah Kian Peng, Diana Pang and Goh Pei Ming at the Kembangan National Day Lunch on Aug 2.

SINGAPORE – The four remaining Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MPs will split up the responsibilities for the Kembangan ward while awaiting a new grassroots advisor, said one of the MPs and Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng on Aug 2.

Each of them – Seah, Goh Pei Ming, Tin Pei Ling and Diana Pang – will take charge of one area in Kembangan for now, he said, adding that all of them will attend certain major events.

“Whatever help next time that we have, that person, him or her, will obviously spend even more time (in the ward), but all of us will still be looking after the residents and working alongside... our grassroot leaders as well as the new person,” he told media during the Kembangan National Day Lunch.

Former acting minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim – who was looking after residents in Kembangan – resigned on July 20 from political office and as an MP over a “lapse of judgment” in handling his interactions with a female member of the public.

PAP chairman Desmond Lee, who is also Education Minister, had said then that the PAP will provide, in time to come, more details about how it plans to “strengthen the team”.

Noting Faishal’s contributions to public service and the constituency, Seah acknowledged that residents will “certainly have a sense of loss”.

He added that not having a Malay/Muslim advisor is “not desired” and he hopes to have the role filled.

Seah said that the MPs are looking into how to plug this gap and are in their own ways doing their best to hold the ground. He added that while they hope to have more resources, their commitments remain “on track” and at least one member of the team has been present at Kembangan events.

The lunch held at Bliss Garden at Singapore Expo was attended by about 900 residents, volunteers and community partners. Goh and Pang were also at the event.

Earlier on Aug 2, there was also a dialogue involving Malay/Muslim grassroots leaders in the constituency and new Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad, noted Seah.

During the lunch, he also announced that senior blue CHAS card holders aged 60 and above living in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and Mountbatten SMC can now tap a medical transport reimbursement scheme, WeCare Wheels.

This widens the pool of eligible residents by about 11,000, he said.

Residents can receive up to $50 each month – or $600 every year – to fund the cost of transport for visits to medical institutions such as hospitals, polyclinics, general practitioner and dental clinics, and specialist outpatient clinics.

He noted that the scheme, which started in December 2025, initially targeted wheelchair users. The MPs reviewed the scheme after six months and decided to expand it to the lower-income residents. He declined to say how many residents have benefited since the scheme started.

Goh said: “The reason why we wanted to do this really is because it’s preventive health, especially for medical check-ups… We want to make sure that our seniors or the most vulnerable do not feel that this is something that’s beyond their reach, and therefore this is to enable them to access medical support.”

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng at the Kembangan National Day Lunch on Aug 2. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

The scheme will run until Nov 30, 2027.

It will cover costs only for taxis, private-hire vehicles and medical or wheelchair-accessible transport services that typically cost at least $40 for a round trip. The reimbursement will not be applicable for public transport services.

Seah also gave updates on estate improvements including upgraded playgrounds and lifts as well as a construction of a new linkway.

The new Kampong Kembangan Community Club, which will have more sports and recreational facilities, is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028, he added.

Residents can also look forward to upcoming developments such as construction of a Sport-in-Precinct (SIP) facility and installation of lifts at a pedestrian overhead bridge, he said.

Wheelchair users and caregivers who are Singapore citizens residing within the GRC and the SMC can apply for the transport reimbursement scheme. For more information, residents can visit the community clubs in these constituencies.