Through Tasek Sailors, disadvantaged youths gain more than sporting skills – finding mentorship, structure and a supportive community that helps them thrive

The Tasek Sailors programme supports more than 500 youths across Singapore through football development and mentorship initiatives.

On most evenings in Taman Jurong, community football pitches fill with teenagers chasing a ball long after the sun has set.

Some come to pass the time. Others come for the camaraderie. For many, football is one of the few constants in their lives – a place where they can belong, be seen and feel part of something bigger than themselves.

That sense of belonging sits at the heart of Tasek Sailors , a community football programme that supports disadvantaged youths through coaching, mentorship and competitive opportunities.

One of the youths who has progressed through the programme is Sarrvin Raj, 18. He began playing football as a 15-year-old on community pitches in Taman Jurong in 2023, before advancing to the Lion City Sailors Elite Development Programme.

His journey represents one example of how grassroots football programmes can create pathways for youths who may not otherwise have access to traditional football academies or elite sporting environments.

Through Tasek Sailors, Sarrvin Raj progressed from community football pitches in Taman Jurong to the Lion City Sailors Elite Development Programme. PHOTO: TASEK SAILORS

Singapore’s football story – and why it matters

Football holds a special place in Singapore’s national story. From the glory years of the 1980s and 1990s to the national team’s historic qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup, there is palpable excitement and a renewed sense of possibility around the game.

What programmes like Tasek Sailors have quietly demonstrated is that the game’s most meaningful returns – discipline, belonging, motivation to show up – are rarely reflected on the scoreboard.

Today, Tasek Sailors fields teams competing in platforms such as the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Youth League, JSSL National Youth League and FAS Island Wide League, while also running Singapore’s largest community football academy for girls.

But beyond the trophies and competitions, the focus remains rooted in the community and on creating a safe and supportive environment where youths can build confidence, resilience and life skills through sport.

The programme traces its roots to 2013, when members of the Beacon of Life ex-inmate support group and a small band of dedicated volunteers established the Beacon of Life Academy (BOLA) in Taman Jurong. Their ambition was simple yet profound: to use football as a vehicle for youth upliftment and give passionate footballers somewhere to belong by providing structured support systems.

Jane Ittogi (centre), chairperson and co-founder of Tasek Academy and Social Services, together with volunteers and supporters at the Tasek Sailors Charity Football 2025 event. PHOTO: TASEK SAILORS

Volunteers began organising regular football sessions, giving youths a safe and structured environment to train, build discipline and form positive relationships with coaches and peers. Over time, the initiative grew through community support and word of mouth, gradually expanding beyond Taman Jurong and evolving under Tasek Academy and Social Services into a programme that reached families across the west of Singapore.

In 2022, Lion City Sailors, Singapore’s premier football club, began collaborating with the programme to strengthen its coaching and player development capabilities. A year later, the partnership was formalised under the Tasek Sailors banner – marrying professional infrastructure and elite coaching expertise with decade-long community relationships, mentoring experience and the social work capability of Tasek Academy.

Each training group has a dedicated mentor and caseworker alongside the coaches – people whose job is as much about what happens off the pitch as on it. Some of the programme’s oldest participants are now its newest coaches, perhaps the clearest measure of what Tasek Sailors has achieved and continues to build.

Supporting the next generation through football

Now in its fourth edition, the fundraiser relaunches this year as the Beyond The Pitch Charity Fundraiser – a new name for an established event. Since its inception in 2023, it has brought together corporate and social football teams to compete and contribute, with Tasek Sailors as the continuing beneficiary. Over the course of its run, funds raised have helped extend the programme’s reach to new communities across the East of Singapore.

Tasek Sailors players on the pitch during the charity football event at the Lion City Sailors Training Centre. PHOTO: TASEK SAILORS

Every dollar raised has had a direct, traceable impact on communities across Singapore. This year’s edition continues that tradition, with ambitions to go further still.

The Beyond The Pitch Charity Fundraiser takes place on July 5 at the Lion City Sailors Training Centre. The tournament features 24 teams in a seven-a-side format, with a group stage followed by knockout rounds. Alongside the football, a family carnival will offer food, beverages and activities, making the day accessible and enjoyable for participants and supporters of all ages.

The event is also open to the public. The Top Bins Challenge, which costs a $10 donation per attempt, invites visitors to step up to the penalty spot and land consecutive shots into the top corners of the goal, with a live leaderboard tracking scores throughout the day.

As the official airline partner of the Beyond The Pitch Charity Fundraiser, Etihad Airways is sponsoring the prize for the highest scorer at the close of play: two Business Class return tickets from Singapore to Manchester, along with exclusive Hospitality Box tickets to a Manchester City match. The specific match will be confirmed based on the fixture schedule and ticket availability.

A story still being written today

Sarrvin’s story is only one example of what becomes possible when the right infrastructure, ambitions and people converge.

Tasek Sailors has more than 500 such stories in progress – young Singaporeans not just pursuing their football development, but their character and confidence as well.



Football in Singapore has the potential to become something bigger: a bridge between communities, a ladder for the disadvantaged, and a door left open for those who need it most. Beyond the pitch is where its impact matters most.