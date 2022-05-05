Grant that helps workplaces build facilities to promote running, cycling to work expanded

SINGAPORE - A grant that helps workplaces build facilities to encourage people to walk, run or cycle to work has been expanded on Thursday (May 5) to include retail developments within 400m of MRT stations.

The Active Commute Grant, introduced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2017, supports workplaces to build facilities such as showers, changing rooms and lockers. Such amenities are key in encouraging "active commutes" - walking, running or cycling to work, the authority said on Thursday.

The grant used to cover only offices, business parks and some industrial developments before this expansion. A total of 14 developments have benefited.

Developers can submit claims for setting up facilities like lockers, and bicycle parking and repair stations. Retail developments, however, will not be able to claim for the construction of showers and sanitary facilities.

LTA provides a subsidy of up to 80 per cent of construction costs, with grants capped at $80,000 per development.

The authority said these "end-of-trip facilities" make it easier for commuters who choose to run or cycle to work, to freshen up after their journeys.

Their commute can be more seamless, convenient and comfortable, it added.

The grant is open for applications from May 5 to June 30 on this website.