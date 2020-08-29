Grant for hawkers in food delivery tie-ups extended

A scheme that disburses one-time grants of $500 to hawkers who sign up to food delivery platforms or who engage third-party logistics firms to deliver food will be extended to the end of the year.

The fund started in April and was initially due to end on June 30, but applications have continued to be accepted.

Cooked food stallholders operating at hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or by its appointed operators are eligible for the scheme.

Around 1,200 applications have been approved as at Aug 21, noted Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor yesterday.

The initiative will alleviate the concerns of hawkers who may be hesitant about subscribing to food delivery platforms, which can charge commissions ranging from about 25 per cent to 32 per cent for each order.

Dr Khor, who was visiting the Lifelong Learning Institute, said the extension of the fund is in line with the Government's broad digitalisation efforts under the Hawkers Go Digital scheme.

She hopes it will help to provide an alternative source of revenue for hawkers while empowering them to innovate in their trade.

Dr Khor also gave updates on the Hawkers' Development Programme, a structured apprenticeship scheme for aspiring hawkers that began last month. The programme, jointly developed by NEA and SkillsFuture Singapore, expects to train at least 100 people over the next three years.

It consists of three stages. Trainees initially learn basic food safety and hygiene and how to promote a business on social media and food delivery apps, among other things. They will then be apprenticed to experienced hawkers for two months.

The final stage will allow them to put their skills into practice through the Incubation Stall Programme, which offers an average rental rebate of 40 per cent for 15 months. They can also rent stalls released through NEA's monthly tender.

More than 100 aspiring hawkers have signed up for the programme, said Dr Khor, although only 40 per cent of them have embarked on the second stage, which is the apprenticeship. Forty experienced hawkers have come forward to guide them, she added.

HAWKERS' DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

1ST STAGE 100 More than 100 trainees have signed up. They learn basic food safety and hygiene and how to promote a business on social media and food delivery apps, among other things.

2ND STAGE 40% The proportion of trainees who have made it to the second stage, where they are apprenticed to experienced hawkers for two months.

3RD STAGE Their skills will be put into practice through the Incubation Stall Programme, which offers an average rental rebate of 40 per cent for 15 months. They can also rent stalls released through NEA's monthly tender.

Minimart operator Yong Jie Siuen, 42, completed the first stage of the programme this week.

The lease for his shop in Changi Business Park, which saw business hit amid the pandemic, ends this month, so he saw the programme as a chance to switch trades and pursue a career in the food and beverage industry instead.

He is undeterred by the potential obstacles facing the hawker trade amid the pandemic. He said: "There is always a risk in starting a business, but there are also new opportunities (that come with Covid-19).

"For instance, people may have been resistant to ordering food via delivery apps from hawkers in the past, but the Covid-19 situation has also caused some to change their mindsets and see that hawker food can still taste good even when it is not eaten on the spot."