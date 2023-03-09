Grant for caregivers of loved ones with disabilities increased to up to $400 monthly

SINGAPORE – Caregivers from lower-income families who are looking after loved ones with at least one disability will now get more support, with the increase in the Home Caregiving Grant (HCG) from $200 to up to $400 per month.

From March 1, the HCG has been doubled for beneficiaries with a monthly household income of up to $1,200, or those with no income whose home has an annual value of up to $13,000.

Beneficiaries with a monthly household income of between $1,201 and $2,800 will receive $250, up from $200 previously .

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Law Rahayu Mahzam said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the increase is part of efforts to give more help to lower-income families.

“Caregiving is not an easy journey. During the Conversations for Women’s Development, many caregivers candidly shared their stories and sacrifices,” she said.

“We hope these efforts will go some way to help lighten the load on caregivers and their families.”

Introduced in October 2019, the grant can be used to defray the costs of caregiving expenses, such as the cost of caregiver support services in the community, or hiring of a foreign domestic worker.

Ms Rahayu cited the case of 62-year-old Mr Abdul Majid Khairon and his wife, who is his caregiver and a grant recipient.

The increase in the grant will help Mr Majid with his daily expenses and medical needs, Ms Rahayu said.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive a letter from the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) by the end of March with more details on these enhancements.

Seniors and their caregivers who need more information on the grant can reach out to AIC or visit www.aic.sg/financial-assistance/home-caregiving-grant.