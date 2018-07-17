Grandchild at heart: ESM Goh Chok Tong makes waves online with playful holiday photos in Langkawi

SINGAPORE - He may be on a holiday but Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong is making waves online with his humorous and playful photos in Langkawi.

On Monday (July 16), ESM Goh posted four photos of himself "relaxing" and "enjoying like a child" in Langkawi on his Facebook page MParader.

While the first photo was a conventional tourist photo of a scenic background, the other three caught the attention of netizens, who were amused by the former prime minister's sense of humour.

In one photo, the 77-year-old poses on a surfboard in his socks and pretends to balance while riding an ocean "wave".

In another, he is seen making a face while " shivering" in front of a winter backdrop, seated beside three snowmen.

He also posted a photo of himself seemingly shaking hands with an artist's impression of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad hanging on a wall.



On Tuesday, ESM Goh posted another trio of photos, including one of him sitting on a swing on a beach, and another of him "trapped" inside a glass bottle in the open sea. "Every grandpa is a grandchild at heart," he wrote in the post, which was signed off with his initials.

The photos of ESM Goh on holiday have delighted many of his 24,000 Facebook followers, some of whom have complimented his ability to poke fun at himself.

One Facebook user, Sharon Tay, said: "ESM Goh, you are so humorous! Secret to staying young forever."

User Fabbie Chew commented that the photos were "so cute" and that they made her laugh.

As ESM Goh's photos made their rounds on Facebook, budget airline Scoot cashed in on the opportunity to promote its services to Langkawi with a comment: "Be like MParader, Scoot to Langkawi from $51 (two-to-go sale ending at 2pm) ;)"