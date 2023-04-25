Graffiti scrawled on wall of underpass to Kent Ridge MRT station near NUH

SINGAPORE - Graffiti was found scrawled on the wall of an underpass leading to Kent Ridge MRT station near the National University Hospital on Monday.

The Land Transport Authority has filed a police report and the graffiti is being removed by its contractor.

A photo of the graffiti, published in Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday, shows a message in English which said “EVR1 Knows C19 is real EVR1 MUST” written on the wall at one end of the underpass.

The police said they were alerted to a case of mischief at 301 South Buona Vista Road at 11.09am on Monday and investigations are ongoing.

A reader alerted Shin Min after spotting police officers at the scene.

The police cordoned off the underpass on both ends and directed pedestrians to cross the road using the overhead bridge instead, the Chinese daily said.

A cleaner, who did not want to be named, told Shin Min that he was notified about the incident in the morning.