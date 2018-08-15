Graciousness gets green light after traffic video

A video of an elderly man crossing the road with the aid of a walking frame even after the lights turned green has sparked discussion online.

The incident occurred near Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 9.40am on Aug 4, according to dashboard camera footage submitted by motorist Kok Hwa Siang on Monday.

The video has received about 34,000 views, after it was posted on local road traffic Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road.

In the footage, the man, who was moving slowly due to his limited mobility, was still crossing the road when the traffic light turned green.

However, some motorists began to honk, Mr Kok said in his post.

"It was at this point in time that the vehicles behind me started to sound their horns in frustration at the hold-up in the traffic," he said.

In the video, the elderly man is seen holding up his hand several times in appreciation, as cars in the next lane begin driving off.

Mr Kok said he was sharing the footage so that motorists would be encouraged to show more patience and understanding towards pedestrians who have difficulty crossing the road.

While most Facebook users believed Mr Kok had done the right thing, some also advised him to alert motorists behind him to the situation by switching on his hazard lights, for instance.

Facebook user James Quaky said: "Drivers behind can't see what's happening in front... Good to put your hand high up when you need to delay your move-off, (so drivers at the back) know you are aware of the green traffic light, but something is holding you up."

Another Facebook user, Kim Moon Tong, wrote: "You have set a good example for the younger generation to follow. Kudos!"