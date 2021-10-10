One-week grace period given before mall entry rules kick in for unvaccinated people

SINGAPORE - There will be a one-week grace period from Oct 13 to Oct 19 for mall operators and others to become familiar with differentiated safe management measures to be implemented in malls.

These include a framework to allow unvaccinated people access to childcare and medical services in these buildings.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) in a statement on Sunday (Oct 10) said they are aware of concerns raised by the public on the need for some unvaccinated individuals to access medical and childcare-related services in malls.

"We would like to assure members of the public that MTI and ESG are working closely with mall operators to allow tenants, mall operators, and the public to familiarise themselves with the new processes and checks."

On Saturday, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced an expansion of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures which prevented unvaccinated people from dining in and entering malls and standalone stores.

The MTF on Saturday said the measures come into effect on Wednesday (Oct 13) and are to protect unvaccinated people and reduce the strain on Singapore's healthcare system.

MTI and ESG, in the statement on Sunday, said more details will be provided before Oct 13.

"We seek everyone's support to observe safe management measures and cooperate with the malls as they implement the safe management measures. This will help lower transmission risks and slow down the pace of community infections in this stabilisation phase."