Grace period at public carparks back to 10min

From Aug 19, carparks with electronic parking systems that are managed by the Housing Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority will cease to offer an extended grace period of 20 minutes. The grace period will go back to 10 minutes.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the HDB said the extended grace period will end with the country's easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Carparks will go back to offering a 10-minute period during which vehicles can be present without incurring parking fees.

The extension from 10 to 20 minutes was announced by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on May 21.

Mr Lee had said then that demand for deliveries spiked with more people staying at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The change was aimed at giving delivery people more time to park their vehicles and make their deliveries, Mr Lee had said.

A similar grace period extension was put in place from April to June last year as more Singaporeans turned to online shopping for food and groceries during the circuit breaker period.

Ng Wei Kai