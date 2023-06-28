GrabPay services disrupted for ‘about an hour’

SINGAPORE - Several users were unable to use Grab’s in-app payment system GrabPay from around 12pm to 2pm on Wednesday.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, several outage reports were made at around 12pm, peaking at 59 reports at 1pm, before tapering off at about 2pm.

Among those affected was Mr Elliott Soh, 40, who tried to use his GrabPay Card at a foodcourt at around 11am, but the payment could not go through.

When the deliveryman tried to transfer the money from his card to his bank account, he received an error message.

“I could not hang around for too long, so I decided to move on. I was famished and late for my delivery shift. I had to work on an empty stomach,” he said.

Another Grab user, who wanted to be known only as David, 37, said he tried to place his lunch order via the app but was faced with an error page.

“(Grab) support staff seemed unaware of the situation and could not help me,” he said, adding that he ordered lunch from competitor FoodPanda instead.

In response to queries, a Grab spokesman apologised for the disruptions and said a small minority of transactions were affected for about an hour due to a “payment issue”.