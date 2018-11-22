GrabFood users face lunch delivery delay after service hit by technical issue on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - GrabFood users across Singapore received their lunch orders hours late on Wednesday afternoon (Nov 21), after the food delivery service was hit by a technical issue.

Many users took to GrabFood's Facebook page starting from around noon to report that their orders failed to arrive at the expected delivery time.

Some said they placed their orders at around 11am and they waited for their food for at least an hour.

Several users, who posted screenshots on GrabFood's Facebook page, claimed that their orders were waiting to be picked up at the eatery, but no delivery rider was available.

They were also unable to cancel their order.

GrabFood user Chin Liang said in a Facebook post that he had placed a McDonald's order at 11.08am but received his food only five hours later, at 4.12pm.

In the app, the expected delivery time was stated as 11.48am.

Another user, Jennifer Tan, said that she ordered lunch from Paik's Bibim at 12.35pm and was told that her food would arrive at 1.10pm.

However, when her food was still not delivered at 2pm, she tried calling GrabFood's hotline but to no avail.

"I then called Paik's Bibim and was informed that my food was ready for collection an hour ago but no one came to collect it," she said in the her post.

She added that at 4pm, she received a message at that a delivery rider had picked up her food and was on the way.

She eventually received her order at 4.30pm, while she was in a meeting, and told a colleague to reject it.

Many users expressed their frustration over a lack of information on what caused the service disruption.

In response to media queries, a Grab spokesman said on Thursday that it experienced a technical issue that affected food delivery service during lunchtime on Wednesday.

"We are terribly sorry for the inconvenience caused," the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that it has cancelled the orders for affected customers and are working on refunding them.

All affected customers have also received an e-mail with a $10 discount for their next order.