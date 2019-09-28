World News Day: GrabFood rider in a wheelchair goes the extra mile for her deliveries

Like any other food-delivery rider, Ms Sumaiyah Ghazali is willing to travel under the scorching hot sun and the cold rain to ensure the food is safely delivered to a customer's doorstep.

However, unlike other delivery riders who "run" to deliver their food on time, Ms Sumaiyah, 40, completes her everyday tasks in a wheelchair.

Despite being diagnosed with cerebral palsy and unable to walk since birth, her physical disadvantages have never been a hindrance for her in being independent and giving back to society.

"I am unable to walk, but with this wheelchair… It's akin to my legs. At least I can move, I can work," said Ms Sumaiyah, who started work as a delivery rider with GrabFood four months ago.

The eldest of four, she says that her siblings - who were born without disabilities and have high incomes - are able to cover her living expenses.

However, Ms Sumaiyah wants to make a living on her own.

"If I don't work, and only my siblings work, I will feel as though I'm useless.

"I do not want to burden anyone, they have to take care of me… Till when?"

Ms Sumaiyah previously worked in the administration line at an office, but her fingers were weak, which made typing difficult.

Because of that, she decided to switch jobs and work as a delivery rider with GrabFood.

Ms Sumaiyah works five days a week for six to eight hours each day.

In an interview with Berita Harian, Ms Sumaiyah said that one of the challenges of her job is to ensure that food is delivered quickly and on time.

Besides getting around in a wheelchair, she also takes public transport to reach destinations beyond Tampines, where she lives.

She has received complaints regarding late deliveries. However, when she reaches her destinations, the customers understand and sympathise with her condition.

Now, Ms Sumaiyah makes sure to inform customers of her disability in order to avoid misunderstandings.

"I feel satisfied when I manage to send food orders on time…

"I feel good when I deliver food to people. This means my service is useful to the community…

"Don't just sit down and do nothing," she added.

• This story was originally published on April 4.

Find out more about World News Day.

BEHIND THE STORY

Journalist Nur Humaira Sajat's story in Berita Harian drew attention to the disabled community.

Inspired by a woman with cerebral palsy who earns a living by delivering food while getting around in a wheelchair, Ms Humaira decided to highlight a day in the woman's life.

She said: "With society's growing dependence on food delivery, many are not aware of the challenges faced by the minority who are disabled and have difficulties moving around quickly."

Getting Ms Sumaiyah Ghazali to share her story was not easy. It was only after days of convincing and a few phone calls that she agreed to open up.

Ms Humaira witnessed the challenges that Ms Sumaiyah faced and her resilience in ensuring that she delivers food on time, despite the limitations of her condition and her use of a wheelchair.

After Ms Sumaiyah's story and video were run, positive messages flooded the comments section. Many shared the video and expressed their appreciation for the disabled.